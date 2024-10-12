Pattaya introduces EV test vehicles to advance green policy and set local pricing standards

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr. Phunot Saladtuk, secretary of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing Project, delivered EV test vehicles to Pattaya City Hall on October 11. The handover was attended by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and deputy mayors Wuttisak Rermkijakarn, Manot Nongyai, and Kritsana Boonsawat, as well as other local officials. The initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce pollution through the “Pattaya Go Green” policy.



This project follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in August 2024, involving Pattaya and seven other municipalities. The MOU aims to test the efficiency, performance, and electricity consumption of EVs for public service use across eight pilot areas in Thailand. The EV models delivered to Pattaya included 4-door and 2-door pickup trucks, multipurpose vehicles, minibuses (up to 20 seats), and larger buses (up to 40 seats). These vehicles will be tested for about one month.

Mayor Poramet highlighted that this EV initiative is part of a broader collaboration with various organizations, including the Department of Local Administration and Pathum Thani University. The goal is to determine the efficiency of EVs and establish standard pricing for future procurement, enabling municipalities to lease EVs for public use. Currently, only electric-powered vehicles have pricing standards, while other EV types do not.







Pattaya plans to extend the bus trial during the upcoming International Fireworks Festival to facilitate transportation for residents and tourists. This move supports the city’s “Pattaya Go Green” initiative, which includes projects such as the trial of electric public transport in partnership with Toyota Motor Thailand and acollaboration with Bangchak Corporation on used oil recycling. These efforts aim to reduce carbon emissions and position Pattaya as a leading green city.













































