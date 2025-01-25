Pattaya Mayor orders ongoing inspections to maintain safety in Jomtien deserted area

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has directed continuous inspections of Jomtien Soi 2-3 to prevent the area from becoming a hotspot for drug-related activities. The mayor emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and order in this popular tourist destination.

In response to concerns about potential drug abuse in the area, Mayor Poramet has instructed local authorities to conduct regular patrols and collaborate with community leaders to monitor and address any illicit activities. The initiative aims to ensure that Jomtien Soi 2-3 remains a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

The mayor’s proactive approach reflects Pattaya’s commitment to combating drug-related issues and promoting a secure atmosphere for all. By implementing these measures, the city hopes to deter drug abuse and maintain the area’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.







































