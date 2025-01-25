Pattaya Mayor addresses dust pollution concerns, outlines actions for public health

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has spoken about the ongoing issue of PM 2.5 dust pollution affecting various provinces in Thailand, including Pattaya. He acknowledged that the tiny particulate matter, which poses serious health risks, has impacted daily life for many residents.

Pattaya’s Air Quality and Noise Management Department has been providing daily updates on air quality through social media to inform the public about the current pollution levels and health implications. The reports show that PM 2.5 pollution in Pattaya is primarily coming from external sources and has recently reached the “orange” level (beginning to impact health) and in some areas, the “red” level (harmful to health).







In response, the city has ramped up measures to mitigate the pollution. The Environment and Natural Resources Department has increased the frequency of water trucks spraying main streets to reduce dust, while the Building Control Department is inspecting construction sites to ensure dust control measures like water sprinklers are in place. Additionally, the city has called on the private sector and contractors to continue their efforts in managing dust.

In the long term, Pattaya will promote the “Pattaya Go Green” policy, encouraging both residents and tourists to adopt more environmentally-friendly practices. This includes promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs). The city has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Toyota to provide electric baht-buses, and has partnered with Pathum Thani University to develop public transportation services and increase the availability of EV charging stations.



The mayor stressed the importance of a unified approach from the government to tackle issues such as forest burning, which contributes to PM 2.5 pollution. He also urged the public to protect themselves by wearing masks when outside and to stay updated on air quality reports, which can be accessed in real-time at Pattaya’s air quality monitoring website and via their social media page, PRPATTAYA.

With these measures, Pattaya is taking steps to reduce pollution and make the city more sustainable while ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.







































