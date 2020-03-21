Pattaya mayor leads team in fight against KOVID-19

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome gets his temperature checked and lathered with hand gel before being allowed into city hall.
Pattaya stepped up efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 by expanding the spraying of disinfectant, locking down city hall and teaching people how to make face masks and hand sanitizer.



The free training – which also covers how to concoct homemade alcohol-based hand-sanitizing gel – will run March 30 to April 3 for a maximum 50 people between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Call 038-253-259 or 038-253-262 for more information.

Armed with industrial disinfectant, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and top city officials on March 19 sprayed and wiped down the Bali Hai Pier area. Volunteers cleaned doors, windows, railings, and roads before they walked the pier, handing out information on preventing spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the district chief and his top deputies were doing the same thing at the Banglamung offices. Civil defense volunteers and police from Banglamung Station joined in the effort to clean and spray disinfectant inside and outside the building.

District hall is asking people entering the facility to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.

Pattaya City Hall also locked down its entrances, temperature-screening everyone who enters and making them apply hand gel.

Street-level entrances in all three buildings are covered by the health screenings, as well as third-floor parking lot entrance in Building 1. (PCPR)



In times of crises, people come together to help wherever they can. City Hall is teaching people how to make hand sanitizer and face masks.
Men and women of the Pattaya community learn how to make face masks to overcome the shortage in the market.
Bali Hai pier and surroundings is getting a big wash down.
Tourists must wash their hands with hand gel and have their temperatures checked.
Everyone must go through the strict temperature checking process.
Children are no exception and must be checked also.
Workers clean the windows in the pier office area with disinfectant.
Automated machines outside the super market are thoroughly cleaned.
The lounge area is sprayed with disinfectant. Even a policeman lends a hand.
The hand railings outside the shop that most people touch are given a good scrubbing.
Every nook and cranny of the public toilets are sprayed with disinfectant.
A sanitation worker spray disinfectant inside city hall.
