Austrian ambassador visits Pattaya Child Protection and Development Center

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
283
Dr. Eva Hager, Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, gives children signed copies of the book “The Grandma in the Apple Tree”.
Dr. Eva Hager, Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, gives children signed copies of the book “The Grandma in the Apple Tree”.

Austria’s ambassador visited the Child Protection and Development Center to mark 150 years of relations between her country and Thailand.



H.E. Dr. Eva Hager was welcomed by Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT center managers and German and Austrian guests at the Huay Yai facility March 18.

CPDC children put on three dance performances for the guests followed by a quiz based on the Austrian children’s book “The Grandma in the Apple Tree,” which has been translated into Thai. Children won prizes for correct answers.

Hager signed copies of the books and gave them to the center as gifts.

Dr. Eva Hager awards children who correctly answered questions about the book.
Dr. Eva Hager awards children who correctly answered questions about the book.
Austrian Elfi Seitz from Pattaya Blatt welcomes HE Dr. Eva Hager, Austrian Ambassador to Thailand.
Austrian Elfi Seitz Executive Editor of Pattaya Blatt welcomes HE Dr. Eva Hager, Austrian Ambassador to Thailand.



Dr. Eva Hager, Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, hands out signed copies of the book “The Grandma in the Apple Tree”.
Dr. Eva Hager, Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, hands out signed copies of the book “The Grandma in the Apple Tree”.
CPDC children put on three dance performances for the guests.
CPDC children put on three dance performances for the guests.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda escorts the ambassador around the facility.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda escorts the ambassador around the facility.

Loading…

HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda and Asst. Director Siromet Akarapongpanitch, with Rodney Charman and honorable German guests welcome the Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, Dr. Eva Hager.
HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda and Asst. Director Siromet Akarapongpanitch, with Rodney Charman and honorable German guests welcome the Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, Dr. Eva Hager.
Nong Polly, CPDC’s representative, presents a souvenir to H.E. the Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, Dr. Eva Hager.
Nong Polly, CPDC’s representative, presents a souvenir to H.E. the Austrian Ambassador to Thailand, Dr. Eva Hager.



Ban Euaree’s young dancers are set to perform in their Thai dresses.
Ban Euaree’s young dancers are set to perform in their Thai dresses.
The children are treated to delicious food.
The children are treated to delicious food.
Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Eva Hager visited the Child Protection and Development Center to mark 150 years of relations between her country and Thailand.
Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Eva Hager visited the Child Protection and Development Center to mark 150 years of relations between her country and Thailand.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR