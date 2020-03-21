Austrian ambassador visits Pattaya Child Protection and Development Center

Austria’s ambassador visited the Child Protection and Development Center to mark 150 years of relations between her country and Thailand.







H.E. Dr. Eva Hager was welcomed by Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda, HHNFT center managers and German and Austrian guests at the Huay Yai facility March 18.

CPDC children put on three dance performances for the guests followed by a quiz based on the Austrian children’s book “The Grandma in the Apple Tree,” which has been translated into Thai. Children won prizes for correct answers.

Hager signed copies of the books and gave them to the center as gifts.







