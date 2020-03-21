Chonburi province in Thailand reports first 6 cases of coronavirus

Chonburi’s order to close down the province’s bars and entertainment venues came after six residents contracted Covid-19.







Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai, flanked by top deputies and public-health officials, said March 19 that Chonburi was no longer free of coronavirus, with six reported cases. No details were given on how the victims are or how they contracted Covid-19.

In addition to confirmed cases, 486 people are under surveillance with another 288 people in self-isolation after high-risk encounters or travel. Of those, 191 people passed their first test but 97 others are waiting for test results.

Pakarathorn on March 18 ordered bars, pubs, health establishments, spas, beauty parlors and theaters closed until March 31 and cock-fighting arenas, boxing stadiums and indoor gyms shut until the pandemic ends in Thailand.

Dr. Apirat Katanyutanon of the Chonburi Public Health Department said people having high-risk contacts or travel should self-quarantine for 14 days while others should practice stringent social distancing, standing two meters from other people and not sharing clothing, plates, utensils, telephones, or towels and handkerchiefs.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 can call 1669 to arrange to be picked up by a health professional. (CPRD)

Loading…











