Inauguration of ‘Thailand – Cambodia Business Forum’ set in Hun Manet visit on Feb 7

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his spouse, Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony, are making their first official visit to Thailand on February 7, following an invitation from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The visit seeks to strengthen the bilateral relations between Cambodia and Thailand, highlighting the enduring friendship and cooperative spirit between the two nations.

During this visit, a series of high-level engagements are planned, including a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. The men are expected to preside over the signing ceremony of several cooperation documents, which will be followed by a joint press conference and an official luncheon hosted by Srettha and his spouse.







The Cambodian Premier has been scheduled to meet with key Thai legislative leaders, including the President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate. Another highlight of this visit will be the inauguration of the Thailand – Cambodia Business Forum in Bangkok.

Hun Manet’s visit is seen as an important opportunity for Thailand and Cambodia to further solidify their bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as economic development of border regions, trade and investment promotion, transportation connectivity, and tourism cooperation. The trip also aims to foster closer relationships between the peoples of the two nations, promoting mutual understanding and shared prosperity. (NNT)































