Pattaya Mayor examines Jomtien Beach ahead of Music Festival March 14-15

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet conducted an on-site inspection of Jomtien Beach, opposite Soi 7-8, in preparation for the upcoming Pattaya Music Festival scheduled for March 14-15. The team assessed the progress of event preparations, including stage setups and vendor arrangements.







In anticipation of increased tourist activity during the festival, local police have established checkpoints and enhanced surveillance operations to ensure the safety of attendees traveling in and out of Pattaya. These measures aim to maintain public order and address potential traffic issues during the event.

Beyond the festival preparations, Pattaya City has initiated a project to improve the infrastructure along Jomtien Beach. The initiative includes the installation of a 3,528-meter-long drainage system and the development of a 3-kilometer-long sidewalk, with current progress reported at over 80% completion. These enhancements are designed to alleviate flooding issues and provide better facilities for both residents and tourists.























