Pattaya mayor gives moral support to vaccination personnel

Pattaya City Hospital is one of five locations where mass COVID-19 vaccinations are administered to the local populace. A large contingent of medical staff has been working very hard to ensure that the vaccination procedures run as smoothly as possible.

Last week on one of the vaccination days, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome visited the hospital where he cooked and served rice porridge to the medical staff and volunteers and spoke words of encouragement and support to the dedicated doctors and nurses.







The mayor said that Pattaya has ordered 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine made by a Chinese state-owned company, finally spending 8.8 million baht it set aside for Covid-19 jabs.

Pattaya government and business leaders are desperate to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the local population to reopen the city to foreign tourism.







Sonthaya said Pattaya needs to vaccinate 120,000 people in the greater Pattaya area, 80,000 of who are over 19 years old, including senior citizens.





























