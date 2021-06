Under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ project, the island is to pioneer the country’s reopening to foreign tourists, from July 1st, without a quarantine requirement.

Incoming tourists will be required to present proof of complete vaccination (two doses of vaccines other than the single-dose Johnson & Johnson) and stay on the island, at SHA+ certified hotels, for a specified period of time, before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the country. (NNT)