Thailand arranges first doses of vaccines for Bangkok’ homeless

The Department of Social Development and Welfare and homeless advocacy groups have arranged first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the homeless in Bangkok.

Welfare Protection and Quality of Life Promotion Division Director Uthen Chanakul said the department has liaised with other agencies to arrange vaccinations for an initial group of homeless people, after the Department of Health of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) surveyed vaccination locations for them.







He said the department and homeless advocacy groups recently visited the homeless to hand over sanitation items and necessities and to promote vaccine understanding. They also gauged the demand for vaccines among 98 people from homeless shelters in Taling Chan and Din Daeng districts and other public areas.







He said some of the homeless have no ID cards. The department is concerned that, with the various places in which they stay, it will be challenging to track them to ensure they get two doses of the same brand of vaccine within the specified time frame. (NNT)



















