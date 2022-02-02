Pattaya mayor gives ‘ang pao’ to city workers on Chinese New Year

Pattaya’s mayor handed out red cash envelopes to city employees on Chinese New Year.

Hundreds of civil servants and their children lined up Feb. 1 for the “ang pao” donation from Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome in front of Pattaya City Hall.







The ceremony began with Sonthaya lighting joss sticks and candles to pay respect to Chinese relics, while offerings were made to the statue of King Taksin the Great.

The amount of money in each envelope wasn’t disclosed.

The crowd enjoyed traditional Chinese lion and dragon dances followed by a worship service.



Elsewhere, Pattaya commemorated Chinese New Year at the Prince Chumphon monument at Pattaya’s viewpoint. City council members and government workers paid respect to Adm. Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon, commonly known as “Sadet Tia”.





































