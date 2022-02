The Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrated Chinese New Year at Royal Garden Plaza with kids’ shows and traditional dances.

Director Radchada Chomjinda introduced groups of girls and boys, all dressed in red for the occasion, who performed “Ar Muay Nee Ka” and “Ar Tee Heng Heng Heng” shows, respectively, under the direction Khru Alex.

A golden dragon dance, lion dance and parade of Chinese gods followed through the floors of the South Pattaya mall.