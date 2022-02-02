Koh Samet safe from pollution caused by oil spill off Rayong coast

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has declared Koh Samet safe from pollution caused by the oil spill that occurred last week off the coast of Rayong province.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said no signs of the oil spill were found at Ao Phrao or other beaches on the island facing the mainland. Officials inspected regions around the island and discovered no traces of the oil slick, with animals living normally within their natural habitats.







A satellite map produced by Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency at 6:00 AM on Tuesday (1 Feb) showed no slick on the surface of the sea in the area. However, officials must still perform a thorough inspection as thin sheets of oil may not be visible from space.







The minister added that the beach in Rayong’s Muang district would also be safe from the spill, while noting that the situation at Mae Rampheung beach should return to normal this week as officials accelerate operations to clear up oil slick in the area. Swimming and aquatic activities, however, will be prohibited until authorities can ensure that the area is completely safe for everyone. (NNT)



























