Pattaya mayor eyes resurrection of 2011 Koh Larn green-energy plant

Pattaya’s mayor is looking again to resurrect a Koh Larn wind- and solar-power built a decade ago by his brother and then promptly ignored.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Sonthaya Kunplome, joined by deputy mayors and department heads, on Oct. 8 toured the failed and dilapidated “Ray Building” on Samae Beach, a stingray-shaped municipal building that was the final phase of a 170-million-baht foray into wind- and solar-power production that also was seen as a draw to tourists.

The pilot project produced electricity for Pattaya city offices and streetlights on Koh Larn using 45 wind turbines. The Ray Building, completed in 2011, was an alternative-energy resource center, complete with solar panels, restaurant and souvenir stand.









But no money was allocated for maintenance and the Ray Building and the alternative-energy experiment shut down in just a couple years.

In 2018, military-appointed mayor Anan Charoenchasri ordered repairs of the Ray Building, but after his inspection in January of that year, nothing was ever mentioned about it again, other than to evict beach vendors who had taken over the property. (PCPR)











