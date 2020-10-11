Yi Peng lanterns allowed 6 hours Oct. 31, Nov. 1

Chiang Mai’s famed “Yi Peng” lanterns can be flown only six hours each night of this year’s Loy Krathong Festival to prevent interference with airport operations.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Chiang Mai International Airport Deputy Director Mathayat Kraisorn Thongsri said Oct. 9 that the floating lanterns will be allowed between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Those planning to fly lanterns must request permission before Oct. 16.

Five districts, however, have banned any lantern-flying in numerous subdistricts to protect incoming and outgoing flights. Included are all of Muang and Hang Dong districts; Khua Mung, Don Kaew, Tha Wang Tan and Nong Phueng in Saraphi; Don Kaeo, Rim Tai and Mae Sa in Mae Rim; and Nong Han in San Sai District.

The airport safety zone covers six kilometers in all directions, plus 15 kilometers on each side of its airplane flight path.

Mathayat said airport officers will patrol the grounds hourly searching for lanterns both in flight and on the ground and frequent warnings and updates will be given to pilots.











