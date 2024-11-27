Pattaya Mayor explores new online incident reporting system

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed Ms. Prapassorn Khongsomlap, General Manager of CTC Manage Services Co., Ltd., and her team at Pattaya City Hall on November 26 to present a new online incident-reporting system designed to enhance public service efficiency. The system utilizes smart technology to allow 24/7 incident reporting, with automatic forwarding and real-time tracking of issues.

This new system will integrate with the existing Pattaya Contact Center 1337, improving workflow, reducing redundancies, and enabling officers to receive accurate data for quicker, more effective problem resolution. The initiative aligns with the “Better Pattaya” policy, aiming to improve quality of life for citizens and support sustainable tourism.























































