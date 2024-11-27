New President of HHN Germany visits HHN Foundation Thailand’s child welfare projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Malte Wolf, the new President of Human Help Network (HHN) Germany, visited the ASEAN Learning Center and the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Pattaya on November 25. He was warmly welcomed by Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of HHN Foundation Thailand, Siromes Akrapongpanich, Director of the CPDC, HHN management, staff, and the children.

The visit aimed to observe the various projects under HHN Thailand’s care, such as the agriculture program at the CPDC, fish farming in cages, duck and goat farming, cricket breeding, and the pesticide-free aquaponics system. The initiative seeks further development to support the children and community.

The visit was also accompanied by performances from the children, including a Thai traditional dance, Pong Lang performance, and a Hula Hula dance. HHN Foundation Thailand is widely recognized for its efforts in child protection and helping children in need, working closely with both government and private sectors to continue expanding its programs for child welfare, equal opportunities, and preventing exploitation and abuse.























































