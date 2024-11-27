Pattaya market bustles as locals and tourists shop for winter wear without breaking the bank

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Grand Hall Market in South Pattaya, one of the city’s largest secondhand and new goods markets, was bustling with activity on November 26. As temperatures in the region began to drop, both Thai locals and foreign tourists flocked to the market, eager to purchase winter clothing in preparation for the cooler weather.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the northeastern monsoon was strengthening over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions, with a low-pressure system over the South China Sea contributing to the official arrival of the 2024 winter season. This shift in weather brought a noticeable chill to the area, prompting an increased demand for warm clothing, especially secondhand long-sleeved shirts, coats, and blankets.

Shoppers were seen eagerly browsing through the stalls, preparing for the colder days ahead. Many vendors specializing in winter wear were enjoying a surge in sales, with the market providing a perfect spot for those looking to keep warm without breaking the bank. The lively atmosphere and the influx of customers highlighted the market’s role in offering affordable options for winter essentials, as the region embraces the winter season.























































