Pattaya mayor exasperated by delays in city’s roadworks

Pattaya’s mayor said he’s totally frustrated by contractors’ excuses after excuses for delays in roadwork projects, saying the city is at wit’s end trying to speed them up.

Poramet Ngamipichet said Jan. 4 that he has spoken to all the contractors digging up roads and laying drainage pipes in Pattaya and tasked Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai to oversee the projects.







But there’s only so much city hall can do, Poramet claimed. For example, the far-behind-schedule project on Thepprasit Road has faced obstacle after obstacle, he said.

In one case, contractors dug up the road to find tap-water pipes they didn’t know were there. Poramet pinned Pattaya’s poor planning on the Provincial Waterworks Authority, who claimed that they didn’t have any more budget to move the pipes.







Poramet said he wants to see future project contracts have the same strict terms and penalties as are used in Bangkok. As history shows, Pattaya has always had a casual relationship with deadlines and schedules.



















