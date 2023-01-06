Fire guts auto painting plant in Banglamung, Chonburi

An automotive painting plant caught fire and its damage was estimated at about 100 million baht.

The fire erupted at the Supavut Industry Co., Ltd. plant in Banglamung district at about 4am. About 100 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were deployed to control the blaze and prevent it from reaching a tank containing about 15,000 liters of oil in the same compound.







There were also about 20 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas and lots of thinner and paint containers at the plant where parts of cars and motorcycles were painted.

Meanwhile, fire also broke out at a garbage dump covering 95 rai in Don See Bu village of Amnat Charoen province. Apart from fire engines, backhoes were also used to create firebreaks to control the flames.







Smoke affected nearby communities and officials expected it would take two more days to completely put out the fire. Police were investigating the cause of the blaze. (TNA)





























