Pattaya Mayor dresses as Iron Man to open Children’s Day 2025 Celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, dressed as Iron Man, presided over the opening ceremony for National Children’s Day 2025 on January 11. He read the Prime Minister’s Children’s Day message and officially inaugurated the event, accompanied by city executives, government officials, public sector representatives, and enthusiastic children at Pattaya City Hall.

Organized by the Pattaya Education Department, the event provided a platform for children and youth to showcase their talents, build confidence, and enjoy fun-filled activities while learning to live harmoniously with others. The event featured interactive booths, exhibitions, games, and 2,500 prizes, alongside performances by students from Pattaya schools. Outstanding youth of Pattaya were also recognized with certificates of achievement during the celebration.







































