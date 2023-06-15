Pattaya mayor champions “Walkable and Wheelable city” initiative

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet took the lead in a meeting focused on promoting a “Walkable and Wheelable City” concept, aiming to improve accessibility and stimulate economic growth.

Samrit Chapirom, Deputy Secretary-General of the Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons, presented the successful model of the “Mahatai Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons.” He said, “Understanding the significance of reducing car dependency and creating inclusive urban environments, the foundation aims to advance walkable and wheelable cities to promote economic prosperity nationwide.”







The model emphasizes the active involvement of the government, local authorities, stakeholders, and the public in planning and implementing these initiatives, aligning with Pattaya City’s aspiration to develop sustainable urban spaces that benefit all residents and visitors.

Mayor Poramet acknowledged the importance of the presented plan and expressed readiness to engage relevant agencies in further discussions on its practicality and implementation, saying “this initiative showcases the city’s dedication to enhancing accessibility, ensuring equal opportunities, and fostering economic growth through the establishment of walkable and wheelable urban landscapes.”







The Foundation for the Development of Disabled Persons is renowned as an international organization in the disability field, having a proven record of providing education, employment opportunities, and advocating for the rights of disabled individuals. Recognized by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security as a top-tier organization for disabled persons, the foundation’s achievements span education management, vocational training, job placement services, and the operation of a toll-free hotline (1479) and website (https://www.mahatai.org) for free assistance and information.















