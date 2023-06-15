City conducts safety inspections at Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn Island

Pattaya City conducted comprehensive inspections at the Bali Hai Pier on June 14, to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists and residents.

Led by council member Dilok Thongnak, the inspections focused on the electrical and lighting systems, which were found to be in proper working order with no electrical leaks.







The inspections were carried out as a preventive measure, taking into consideration the significant influx of tourists visiting the popular Bali Hai Pier area in South Pattaya. With tens of thousands of tourists frequenting the location on a daily basis, it was crucial to identify and address any potential hazards to avoid unforeseen accidents.







In addition to the inspections at the Bali Hai Bridge area, Dilok Thongnak and the officers from the city engineering department’s Koh Larn Island branch also examined the drainage system on resort island. The focus was on the maintenance work of water drainage pipes along the bypass road connecting Tawaen and Samae beaches.

The sewage pumping system near Thonglang Beach was also confirmed to be in good condition, with designated officers available for maintenance during rainy days.















