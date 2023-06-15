Indian tourist drowns in Pattaya hotel pool

A 44-year-old Indian tourist, Vivek Kumar, tragically drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Pattaya City on June 13.

Eyewitness Mongkol Wichasawat, a 22-year-old local resident, said he noticed Kumar, accompanied by a female friend, struggling in the pool. Assuming it was a playful act, he soon realized the seriousness of the situation.







Mongkol quickly sought assistance from the hotel’s safety personnel, who immediately retrieved Kumar from the water and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while contacting the city rescue team.

Despite efforts from the Sawang Boriboon rescue unit and medical team at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, Kumar remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.















