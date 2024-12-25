Pattaya Mayor celebrates New Year with senior citizens, promotes health and wellness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presided over a New Year’s celebration for senior citizens during the “Pattaya Senior Citizens’ Happiness School” Program, Class 3 on December 24. This event was part of an initiative to promote holistic health for the elderly in Pattaya.

During the event, a “Smart Senior 2024” competition was held, where senior participants showcased their talents, and fellow members voted for their favorites. In addition to the competition, there were performances from members of the “Pattaya Senior Citizens’ Happiness School” Class 3.



Mayor Poramet also delivered his New Year’s greetings and joined in drawing raffle prizes, distributing gifts to the attendees, and celebrating the festive spirit with the elderly participants. All participants, including city officials and senior citizens, dressed in a Christmas party theme and enjoyed a fun-filled and lively celebration, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere before taking part in health promotion workshops.







































