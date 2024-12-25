Pattaya ensures fair prices for the New Year at shopping malls and markets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn conducted an inspection of New Year gift basket prices, essential consumer goods, and gas stations ahead of the 2025 New Year festival on December 24. The inspection team visited Central Pattaya Shopping Mall, Lan Pho Market, and Na Klua Market, as well as other key areas such as the motorway rest stop in Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao.

The Department of Internal Trade monitors trade fairness and prevent exploitation of consumers during the holiday season. The Department has instructed provincial commerce offices to oversee the pricing of basic goods and products commonly used during New Year’s, especially in tourist hotspots and major rest stops.



The Department, in collaboration with the Pattaya City administration, the Consumer Protection Police Division, and officials from Chachoengsao and Chonburi provinces, conducted the inspection at various locations including gas stations, retail shops, and markets. The results showed that most consumer goods were being sold at regular prices, with vendors and gas stations displaying prices correctly.

The goal of the inspection was to ensure compliance with the law, preventing price gouging and other unfair practices during the New Year festival. Any unfair treatment can be reported to the Department’s hotline at 1569, provincial commerce offices, or local Weights and Measures offices.



Violations, such as failing to display prices or overcharging, could result in fines or imprisonment according to the Price of Goods and Services Act, B.E. 2542 (1999). For instance, failing to display prices could lead to fines of up to 10,000 Baht, while overcharging or hoarding could lead to imprisonment of up to 7 years or fines up to 140,000 Baht.

Additionally, improper use of fuel measurement devices could result in fines of up to 20,000 Baht or imprisonment for up to 6 months, while tampering with fuel measurement equipment could result in imprisonment for up to 7 years or fines up to 280,000 Baht.







































