Foreign man collapses and dies inside Pattaya coffee shop on Soi Buakhao

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man has died after suddenly collapsing inside a coffee shop in the Soi Buakhao area of Pattaya, sparking an emergency response late on May 27. At around 11:31 p.m., Pattaya City Police Station received reports that a foreign national had lost consciousness inside a café located in Soi 15 Buakhao. Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene and performed CPR in an attempt to revive the man, described as an elderly, overweight foreigner with short white hair. Despite their efforts, he was later confirmed dead at the scene.







Staff at the café told police that the man had been visiting the shop as usual, drinking and playing pool, before suddenly collapsing without warning, shocking customers and employees inside the venue. Police are currently working to confirm the deceased’s identity and nationality while coordinating with forensic officers and investigators to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigating officer Capt. Chainarate Pengkan has inspected the scene and is overseeing evidence collection as part of the ongoing inquiry.

















































