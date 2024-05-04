Pattaya City resumes ID card services after materials shortage pause

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City administration has reinstated its services for issuing identity cards to Thai nationals following a temporary suspension due to material shortages from the central administration. The suspension, in effect since March 27, left many citizens in limbo, but the recent resumption on May 2 brought relief to those seeking essential documentation.

Bunchaya Charoenphot, Manager of the Registration and ID Card Operations Office at Pattaya City Hall confirmed the normalization of national ID card services. This decision follows a hiatus caused by insufficient equipment and materials provided by the Provincial Registration Administration Centre Zone 2.







The office has now resumed operations and is accepting queue cards from 7 a.m. onwards, with morning queues accommodating numbers 1 to 80, and afternoon queues catering to numbers 81 to 150. The office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., ensuring accessibility for citizens throughout the day.

Services are available on weekdays, from Monday to Friday, with exceptions for Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. For individuals seeking further information or assistance, inquiries can be directed to the ID Card Office via telephone at 038-253133-35 during office hours.





































