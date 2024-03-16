2 teens caught for vandalism at Bali Hai Pier Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two teenagers were detained by authorities for defacing public property with graffiti at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya. The swift action of law enforcement followed the sighting of graffiti on various structures including lampposts, benches, and tourist spots.







Identified through CCTV footage, the teenage vandals, aged 15 and 16, admitted to their actions, attributing their behaviour to a misguided sense of enjoyment. They revealed that they had used inexpensive Chinese spray paint, purchased for a mere 10 baht, to carry out the vandalism.

Accompanied by Pol. Maj. Sitthaporn Thaethiang, the teenage perpetrators and their parents met with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet to address the situation. During this meeting, they offered sincere apologies and pledged not to repeat their actions, acknowledging the damage caused to the city’s reputation.

Mayor Poramet underscored the importance of adhering to local ordinances, particularly highlighting Section 12 of the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act of 1992, which strictly prohibits defacement of public property.







During their interaction with authorities, the offenders explained the significance of the symbols and letters used in their graffiti. While they did not employ profanity, they acknowledged the inappropriateness of their actions in a public space.







As mandated by law, the offenders were tasked with cleaning up and restoring the affected areas to their original state within a designated timeframe. Additionally, they were required to contribute towards the cost of the cleanup as part of their legal obligation.

