Pattaya Mayor addresses fines for littering and increased surveillance to maintain beach cleanliness and safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mayor of Pattaya has responded to the recent viral video showing foreign tourists sleeping across the beach, warning that those who cause disturbances or engage in inappropriate behavior will face legal consequences.

The mayor emphasized that Pattaya welcomes all visitors to enjoy the public beaches, but behavior must align with the city’s regulations. Any actions that disrupt public peace or inconvenience others will result in legal action.







In response to growing concerns over cleanliness, the mayor reminded the public of local regulations that impose fines of up to 2,000 Baht for littering. To enhance safety and monitor behavior, high-mast lights and security cameras have been installed along the beach. These measures will help maintain order and ensure that everyone enjoys the beach responsibly.

The local authorities are urging all visitors, both domestic and international, to respect the community and adhere to local laws to preserve Pattaya’s reputation as a top tourist destination.







































