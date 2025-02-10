Pattaya’s Sidewalks Shine – The cleanup team works hard for a better cityscape

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to improve air quality and enhance the city’s aesthetics, Pattaya’s dedicated cleaning crew, known as the “Orange Knights,” have been actively working to keep the streets clean. Their latest efforts focused on South Pattaya Road, where they thoroughly cleaned sidewalks to ensure a dust-free and visually appealing environment.

The initiative is part of an ongoing project to maintain cleanliness and improve public spaces for both residents and tourists. With cleaner streets and better air quality, Pattaya continues to strive towards a more pleasant and welcoming city for all.







































