Indian Association clarifies beach incident in Pattaya – Migrant workers mistaken for tourists, authorities plan action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recently, a video posted online sparked widespread criticism after more than 100 tourists, allegedly from India, took over a section of Pattaya Beach. The group was seen setting up makeshift sleeping areas, drinking alcohol, and leaving litter behind, leading many to question the behavior and impact on the beach’s cleanliness and image.

In response, Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet clarified that Pattaya welcomes tourists from all over the world to enjoy the public beach area, which is open to both locals and international visitors. However, he emphasized that all activities should follow proper guidelines and ensure that the beach remains clean and respectful to other tourists. The Pattaya Municipality has already instructed local staff to monitor and maintain order, focusing on cleanliness and preventing disturbances to other beachgoers.







In contrast, Dr. Deo Kumar Singh, President of the Indian Association of Chonburi, came forward to clarify that the individuals in the viral video were not Indians. According to his investigation, these individuals were migrant workers from countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, who were mistaken for Indians due to their similar appearance. They had set up temporary resting spots on the beach overnight, and left for Bangkok the following morning.

Additionally, local beach umbrella operators expressed concern over the incident. They confirmed that they had never witnessed tourists staying overnight at the beach in such a manner before. They added that while tourists from Europe often come to sunbathe during the day, the overnight setup was unusual and deemed inappropriate. The operators called on authorities to enforce better regulations to preserve the beach’s reputation.



To address the issue, Dr. Kumar Singh announced plans to collaborate with local authorities to educate Indian tourists about Thai rules and regulations. This will include organizing campaigns to promote proper behavior, cleanliness, and cooperation with local communities.







































