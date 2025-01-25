Community voices heard in Pattaya’s ongoing town hall meetings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led a team of municipal leaders to engage in a community dialogue at the Nong Phang Khae Community Office. The community forum was part of a series of town hall meetings organized by the Pattaya Community Development Department as part of the 2025 Community Planning Project.

This particular session was the fourth out of 42 planned, allowing citizens to voice their issues and suggest improvements for the area. Among the concerns raised by the Nong Phang Khae community were requests for additional street lighting, street cleaning services, road signage, traffic speed control measures near schools, and additional fire extinguishers and fire safety training for residents.







The Mayor and relevant department heads addressed these issues, assuring the community that their feedback would be incorporated into future plans. The goal of these community forums is to promote civic engagement, empower citizens to contribute to local development, and gather valuable insights for the city’s planning process.

The next community meetings will be held on January 30, at various locations: Thap Phraya Community (9:30 AM), Wat Chaimongkol Community (1:30 PM), and Arunothai Community (5:30 PM).







































