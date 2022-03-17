Pattaya marks International Day of Disabled Persons

Pattaya celebrated the United Nations International Day of Disabled Persons.

The international commemoration is usually held every Dec. 3. but because of the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pattaya couldn’t mark the day until March 15.



Manatsanan Supapitaksakul of the Chonburi Department of Social Development and Human Security, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and members of the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization attended the workshop at the Mahatai Pattaya Convention Center, along with charity groups and disabled persons.







The event was aimed at educating the disabled on the government’s policies and measures to promote and develop the abilities of disabled people, promote fairness and equality in all parts of society, and promote opportunity to equally access rights and benefits in the society.







A forum was held and booths offering jobs and occupational training were available. Gifts were given to attendees and organizers handed out 150 survival bags to disabled people.



































