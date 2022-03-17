Drunk motorbike driver tries to attack Pattaya paramedics

A drunk motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a barrier, then tried to attack the paramedics who came to help him.

Rachata Sriharuk, 40, suffered bloody wounds to his arms and legs after plowing his Honda 110 into a barrier behind Pattaya School No. 7 March 14.



Extremely drunk, the injured man had enough strength to shout and lunge at rescuers who arrived to take him to Banglamung Hospital.

A witness said the drunk was weaving all over the road and then lost control of the motorbike and hit the barrier.

































