Pattaya market vendors struggling amid Covid-19 fear

Vendors at Pattaya’s Thepprasit Market are struggling, with some taking home only 80 baht in a day as shoppers stay away out of fear over Covid-19.

Markets nationwide have been tarnished by Thailand’s second-wave coronavirus outbreak as it began at the country’s largest seafood market in Samut Sakhon. Despite assurances that Thepprasit Market is taking all safety precautions, shoppers are giving it a miss.





Dareeya Puangchon, who sells locally famous A Pae garlic-chive dumpling, said Jan. 2 she used to sell about 5,000 dumplings a day, said she now sells fewer than 1,000 and business is getting only worse.

Pha An, a grocery seller, said she made only 80 baht on New Year’s Day and just 100 baht the next. Few people are walking around the once-popular weekend market, and they aren’t buying snacks, she said.



















