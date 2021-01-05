Pattaya market vendors struggling amid Covid-19 fear

Boonlua Chatree
Vendors at Pattaya’s Thepprasit Market are struggling, with some taking home only 80 baht in a day as shoppers stay away out of fear over Covid-19.

Markets nationwide have been tarnished by Thailand’s second-wave coronavirus outbreak as it began at the country’s largest seafood market in Samut Sakhon. Despite assurances that Thepprasit Market is taking all safety precautions, shoppers are giving it a miss.


Dareeya Puangchon, who sells locally famous A Pae garlic-chive dumpling, said Jan. 2 she used to sell about 5,000 dumplings a day, said she now sells fewer than 1,000 and business is getting only worse.

