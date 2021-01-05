Five eastern provinces including Chonburi and Pattaya in ‘highest and strictest controlled areas’

The five provinces Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat are now the “highest and strictest controlled areas”. The five provinces have set up roadside checkpoints, screening the health of travellers entering their areas.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the government strongly encouraged people to limit all travel, to keep the virus at bay. The strongest measures will be applied in the five provinces, as they were hit the hardest by the surge of the disease.







Meanwhile, effective from 4 January, 2021, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has declared 28 provinces as “highly controlled areas” following a surge in community transmission.

The strengthened restrictions, which are imposed across the highly controlled areas, are:

* Closure of educational institutions at all levels. Exceptions for the utilisation of educational areas are made for e-learning activities, emergency shelters, or government activities.

* Ban on any gatherings that would pose a risk of disease transmission; such as, meetings, seminars, banquets, or charity food donations (except ones organised by government agencies).

* Closure of at-risk venues, including entertainment businesses of all types; such as, pubs, bars, or karaoke.

* Limit the operating hours of businesses.

Food outlets and restaurants must apply social distancing rules or consider providing only delivery or takeaway services;

– Alcoholic beverages cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, though takeaway is allowed;

– Shopping malls, department stores, community malls, convention centres or exhibition halls, convenience marts, supermarkets or similar services can open per usual operating hours but must apply strict disease control measures.

* The Bangkok governor and provincial governors to impose specific disease control measures according to the level of risk.

* The public are encouraged to cancel or postpone interprovincial travel at this time, or must undergo strict screening measures, which may cause inconvenience.

* The private-sector organisations are encouraged to allow work from home options.



























