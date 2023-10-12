Pattaya enforces stricter regulations for Walking Street vendors

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn is spearheading efforts to bring order to Walking Street in South Pattaya by implementing new measures for street vendors. The revised regulations now permit sales only until 6:30 p.m.







Despite being a popular tourist destination, especially in the evenings, lenient enforcement of vendor regulations has posed challenges. The recent meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining order, highlighting the need for continuous on-site presence and efficient coordination during shift changes.







The primary objective is to ensure a seamless transition for timely street clearance between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., optimizing traffic management. Authorities are adamant about strict law enforcement, warning that non-compliant vendors could face legal consequences or an immediate halt to operations.















