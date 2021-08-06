Pattaya man collapses because of booze, not Covid-19

By Pattaya Mail
Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation medics determined that a man who collapsed at Bali Hai Pier was just drunk, not infected with Covid-19.

A man who collapsed at Bali Hai Pier was just drunk, not infected with Covid-19.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation medics responded to the South Pattaya jetty Aug. 5 after a report that a man who appeared ill had fallen to the ground. Everyone assumed it was Covid-19.



In fact, Nopporn Pungruksa, 43, told volunteers at first he was sick with the coronavirus and that he wanted to be taken to a hospital. But the first responders quickly ascertained he had more booze in him than bug.

They checked the Huay Yai native’s blood-oxygen level and found it normal. They put him in the shade under a tree, sprayed him with alcohol – the kind he couldn’t drink – and waited for him to sober up enough so they could attend to the truly ill.

Medics sprayed the man with alcohol and waited for him to sober up so they could attend to the truly ill.









