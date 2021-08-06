Pattaya man collapses because of booze, not Covid-19

A man who collapsed at Bali Hai Pier was just drunk, not infected with Covid-19.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation medics responded to the South Pattaya jetty Aug. 5 after a report that a man who appeared ill had fallen to the ground. Everyone assumed it was Covid-19.







In fact, Nopporn Pungruksa, 43, told volunteers at first he was sick with the coronavirus and that he wanted to be taken to a hospital. But the first responders quickly ascertained he had more booze in him than bug.

They checked the Huay Yai native’s blood-oxygen level and found it normal. They put him in the shade under a tree, sprayed him with alcohol – the kind he couldn’t drink – and waited for him to sober up enough so they could attend to the truly ill.























