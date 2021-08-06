Thailand plans Sinopharm vaccination drive for children and teenagers

Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) plans to expand its Sinopharm vaccination drive to include young children and teenagers aged 3-17, following approval to vaccinate younger people by the Chinese government.

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda said the academy is preparing to propose, to Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), the approval of the use of the Sinopharm vaccine on children and teenagers.







He said all people should be vaccinated, to achieve complete protection, as research suggests that vaccinated people can still contract the coronavirus from unvaccinated people. Although children are much more likely to suffer mild symptoms, they can easily transmit the virus to older and more vulnerable people, so their vaccinations should not be overlooked.



According to the CRA, some vaccines, including Sinopharm, have been looked at for use on infants as young as three months old, up to children aged under 12. Currently, vaccines have only been administered to people aged 18 and over. (NNT)























