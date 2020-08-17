Pattaya man busted for robbing temple blew cash on drinking, women

Pattaya police captured the former boxer wanted for burglarizing a Huay Yai temple after he blew most of the 200,000 in missing cash on drinking and women.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Somchai Laikhao, 48, was taken into custody Aug. 16 at a hair salon in a Pattaya shopping mall. He was charged with stealing 200,000 baht cash and 20 Buddha amulets from Theppabut Temple the night before.

The arrest marked the end of an eventful week for Somchai who, before the burglary, had been chased off a Najomtien beach where he had gone on a drunken tirade, harassing passers-by.

No one could accuse Somchai of not making the most of his short time as a rich man. He confessed he had taken all his ill-gotten gains and splashed it around at Pattaya bars. Security cameras at one bar caught his handling out money to random women and he said he even bought another woman a gold necklace.

Loading…

Theppabut Temple Abbot Somjet Techatharo pleaded with the public to return the money they received from Somchai, saying it was donated for much-needed temple renovations. The temple also wanted its amulets back, as they are used in funeral ceremonies.

However, Abbot Somjet said, he recognized these are hard times and if anyone really needed the money due to the economic downturn, they should keep it.











