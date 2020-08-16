Former boxer wanted for burglarizing Pattaya temple

Police are looking for a former boxer who stole a million baht in cash and Buddha amulets from a Huay Yai temple.







Udom Suwankana, village chief for Najomtien Moo 1, identified the suspect Aug. 15 as Somchai Sanset of Nakhon Pathom. Udom said he was the same man who went on a drunken tirade at the local beach a day earlier.

The village chief said that, only after he had chased away the former boxer, that he saw a Facebook post from the abbot of Theppabut Temple in Huay Yai.

The monk posted a photo of Somchai, claiming he had burglarized the wat, taking 200,000 baht in cash and a collection of amulets valued at almost one million baht.











