Former boxer wanted for burglarizing Pattaya temple

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
165
A witness identifies Udom Suwankana sitting on the sidewalk on Jomtien beach road as the thief who stole amulets and cash valued at almost one million baht from a temple in Huay Yai district.

Police are looking for a former boxer who stole a million baht in cash and Buddha amulets from a Huay Yai temple.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Udom Suwankana, village chief for Najomtien Moo 1, identified the suspect Aug. 15 as Somchai Sanset of Nakhon Pathom. Udom said he was the same man who went on a drunken tirade at the local beach a day earlier.

The suspected thief was found to be roaming around in a state of intoxication along the Jomtien Beach area.

The village chief said that, only after he had chased away the former boxer, that he saw a Facebook post from the abbot of Theppabut Temple in Huay Yai.

The monk posted a photo of Somchai, claiming he had burglarized the wat, taking 200,000 baht in cash and a collection of amulets valued at almost one million baht.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR