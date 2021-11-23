Pattaya police hunt drunk cop who ran checkpoint

Pattaya police are hunting for a suspected drunk police officer who ran a checkpoint and hit several other cars before ditching the vehicle on Pratamnak Hill.

Police found the Toyota Altis parked on Pratamnak Soi 5 Nov. 22 after it blew through a checkpoint in central Pattaya. There was no sign of the driver.







The car was outfitted with a police light and radio and had a police sticker on the front. In its escape, the car has grazed several other vehicles. Police said the parked car had a broken mirror and scratches.

Police suspect the driver is a cop and may have been drunk, given that he didn’t stop at the checkpoint, drove recklessly and fled the scene.



























