Pattaya Mail – 28 years on and still publishing

Pattaya Mail published our very first issue on 23 July 1993

It’s hard to imagine any small business lasting 28 years under the best of conditions, much less during financial crises, coups, rising and falling currency, and lately, a global pandemic. Yet here we are, still putting out a print edition every two weeks, and still filling our website with local, national and international news every day. Some might consider it a small miracle.







Of course, no business works in a vacuum, and Pattaya Mail is no exception. We’ve been blessed with some of the best writers in the business, most loyal supporters, and a staff committed to continuing to put out the best, most honest news possible.

We couldn’t have done it without you, the reader, you the advertiser, or you the supporter. It is because of you we’ve continued for 28 years so far, and for you we hope to continue bringing you the best in the east for many years to come.



















