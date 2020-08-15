Pattaya looks again at online learning, just in case

Schools are open again, but Pattaya officials are taking another look at online learning, just in case the coronavirus pandemic invades Thailand again.







Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration regional director Thiti Chantangphol hosted an Aug. 14 presentation by Scenery Cooperation Co. about e-learning and electronic media that could be used by both public schools and for adult education.



The presentation covered the application that could be developed and deployed to use electronic media for in-classroom instruction as well as remote learning over the internet, and the guidelines that would have to be put in place.

Much of the world has turned to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Thailand’s infrastructure for supporting schools nationwide pales compared to more-developed countries.











