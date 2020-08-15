Transgender Cambodian arrested for pimping underage girls for sex parties

A Cambodian transgender woman was arrested when Interior Ministry legal officers raided a Sa Kaeo resort where a “swingers” party was set to start with trafficked underage girls.







Wan Jo, a Cambodian transgender woman, was arrested and faces child-prostitution, human-trafficking and computer-crime charges following the Aug. 13 raid.

A foreign NGO tipped off the ministry’s Department of Provincial Administration about a Twitter user offering underage girls for sex and organizing sex parties in Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Special Operations Unit officers set up a party with Wan over Twitter with the Cambodian sending a menu often girl photos. Officers then stormed the Le Min Resort in Sa Kaeo’s Muang District that night.

Three Thai girls ages 16-17 were found at the resort. The 29-year-old Wan was charged with sex trafficking minors, pimping children over age 15 but under 18, encouraging lewd behavior by children, and violations of the Computer Crime Act.











