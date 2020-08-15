Transgender Cambodian arrested for pimping underage girls for sex parties

Evidence of money and notes are displayed on the bed as the Special Task Unit of the Department of Provincial Administration interrogates Wan Jo at the time of the raid.

A Cambodian transgender woman was arrested when Interior Ministry legal officers raided a Sa Kaeo resort where a “swingers” party was set to start with trafficked underage girls.


Wan Jo, a Cambodian transgender woman, was arrested and faces child-prostitution, human-trafficking and computer-crime charges following the Aug. 13 raid.

Officers surround the room where the illicit sex parties took place.

A foreign NGO tipped off the ministry’s Department of Provincial Administration about a Twitter user offering underage girls for sex and organizing sex parties in Sa Kaeo, Prachinburi, Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Special Operations Unit officers set up a party with Wan over Twitter with the Cambodian sending a menu often girl photos. Officers then stormed the Le Min Resort in Sa Kaeo’s Muang District that night.

Three Thai girls ages 16-17 were found at the resort. The 29-year-old Wan was charged with sex trafficking minors, pimping children over age 15 but under 18, encouraging lewd behavior by children, and violations of the Computer Crime Act.


