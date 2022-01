Pattaya officials checked out a housing development where residents complained about pile-driving for new homes.

Mayoral advisor Paiwan Aromchuen led a team that checked in at Soi Thipwaree off Thappraya Soi 15 Jan. 27.

The foundations for new homes were being secured with piles driven into the earth. That seems to annoy the neighbors, who claimed they thought the vibrations would damage their houses.

Paiwan told them he’d have city engineers look into it and get back to them.