Pattaya anxiously awaits tourists in February

By Pattaya Mail
0
253
Officials are optimistic reinstating the Test & Go scheme will revive Pattaya’s international tourism.

Pattaya’s mayor sees a revival in the city’s tourism industry in February with the restart of the Test & Go program.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said he expects more tourists to visit the city after Test & Go resumes and Pattaya gets back its previous “sandbox” status.



That will allow tourists from any country to visit the city, although Test & Go tourists from 63 countries have the advantage that they can go anywhere after testing negative on arrival for Covid-19.

Sandbox tourists are supposed to stay in the area for a week, but it’s impossible to monitor their movements, as long as they check in at their hotels daily.


Sonthaya said 10% of the 200,000 tourists Thailand saw in November-December went to Pattaya. He expects that to continue.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome expects many more tourists after Test & Go resumes and Pattaya gets back its “sandbox” status.


The Test & Go scheme and Pattaya sandbox begins again Feb. 1.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR