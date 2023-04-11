Pattaya locals bemoan hazardous roadworks in Soi Chaiyapruek 2

Jomtien Beach residents are complaining about the sorry state of the under-construction road outside the Eastern National Indoors Sports Stadium.

Both sides of Soi Chaiyapruek 2 have been torn up as work continues to improve the entrance to the sports complex. But no one at city hall apparently has bothered to check on the road contractor.

Long stretches of the road are steeped in darkness at night, as there are no street lights and the construction zone is not marked with warning lights.







In the few places where there are lights, many are broken or burned out. Large holes dug out of the road to lay new drainage pipes hide in the darkness, waiting for unseeing motorcyclists to fall into. Life threatening metal spikes jut up from the holes to greet them.

Residents near the mess criticized Pattaya’s administrators for allowing such a safety risk and giving contractors so little oversight.















